Hollywood Gaming at Dayton opens new sports betting venue

On Monday, the casino held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new sports betting venue. The venue, Barstool Sportsbook, isn’t quite finished yet, but it’s already busy.

Currently, the venue has a wagering counter and kiosks open for people to place their wagers. If you don’t want to visit the casino, you can also use the Barstool Sportsbook app.

Tim Kelly is the general manager of the casino. He says what’s currently available is only around 10 to 15 percent of what it will ultimately be.

“There is going to be a fully built out viewing area, bar and food outlet. It’s going to feature the largest jumbotron in the Dayton area. It’ll be 34 feet long,” he said.

That part of the venue is blocked off by construction walls and a plastic barrier. Kelly said that it should be open and fully accessible by the time March Madness rolls around this spring.

Garrett Reese / WYSO The sports betting kiosks located in Dayton Hollywood Gaming.

“It’s going to be a fantastic place to watch the game and to be able to place a wager,” Kelly said.

Members of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce joined Hollywood Gaming staff Monday for the ribbon cutting.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Chamber.

“This is great to be able to keep the dollars and the revenue here,” he said. “But more importantly, it’s great to have this entertainment option here. You know, it’s great for people in the Dayton region. If you choose to gamble on sports, you can legally do it right now here in your backyard.”

In order to gamble in the state of Ohio, you must be at least 21 years of age.