Legalization of sports betting raises concerns about gambling addiction

On January 1st, Sports Betting was made legal in Ohio. That’s created a lot of excitement among many sports fans and casinos and businesses offering the betting. But it also has some concerned about the risks of problem gambling and addiction.

William Roberts is the Senior manager of Addiction Services for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County. He says they often see issues arise with compulsive gambling and sports betting.

“As you know, sports is one of the biggest industries and pastimes of people in this country. Couple that with the celebration around sports and the competitive nature of human beings and you have an atmosphere that would be a great incubation for compulsive gambling,” Roberts said.

Roberts says knowing the warning signs of compulsive gambling can help prevent an addiction.

Free gambling addiction services are available through Public Health’s Recovery Services Gambling Hotline, as well as through the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.