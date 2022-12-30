© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Holidays, pandemic stressing kids; Clark County rejects solar restrictions; Animal welfare bill passes

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST
Girl covering her face.
Caleb Woods
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Holidays and the aftermath of the pandemic are impacting the wellbeing of kids.

Children Stressed by Holidays, Pandemic Aftermath; Clark County Rejects Solar Restrictions; Animal Welfare Bill Passes; Troy Nature Reserve Gets Greener.

  • Children Stressed Out - The holidays may seem like the happiest time for kids. But child therapists say stress and lingering effects of the pandemic are impacting child wellbeing this year. For the Ohio Newsroom Ideastream Public Media’s Taylor Wizner has more.
  • Solar Farm Restrictions Rejected - Clark county commissioners rejected a proposal last month to restrict where large solar farms can be constructed. The commission's president says the decision to do so came down to landowner property rights. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
  • Animal Welfare Bill Passes - Two leaders of the Ohio General Assembly who won’t be coming back in 2023 were responsible in passing a bill that animal rights advocates say will make a positive difference in the lives of dogs and cats. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
  • Deadly Dug Alert - Tainted versions of Klonopin, a medication that treats seizures, anxiety and panic attacks, is being sold on the streets in Dayton
