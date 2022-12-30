Holidays, pandemic stressing kids; Clark County rejects solar restrictions; Animal welfare bill passes
Children Stressed by Holidays, Pandemic Aftermath; Clark County Rejects Solar Restrictions; Animal Welfare Bill Passes; Troy Nature Reserve Gets Greener.
- Children Stressed Out - The holidays may seem like the happiest time for kids. But child therapists say stress and lingering effects of the pandemic are impacting child wellbeing this year. For the Ohio Newsroom Ideastream Public Media’s Taylor Wizner has more.
- Solar Farm Restrictions Rejected - Clark county commissioners rejected a proposal last month to restrict where large solar farms can be constructed. The commission's president says the decision to do so came down to landowner property rights. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
- Animal Welfare Bill Passes - Two leaders of the Ohio General Assembly who won’t be coming back in 2023 were responsible in passing a bill that animal rights advocates say will make a positive difference in the lives of dogs and cats. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
- Troy Nature Preserve Gets Greener - The Troy Parks Department worked with the Pat and Thom Robinson Fund to plant 29 trees in the Robinson Reserve at Duke Park.
- Deadly Dug Alert - Tainted versions of Klonopin, a medication that treats seizures, anxiety and panic attacks, is being sold on the streets in Dayton