Local and Statewide News

Missing infant found safe, kidnapper arrested; Sober driving efforts; Winter storm update

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
A children's bicycle lays in snow from a recent winter storm.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
A powerful winter storm brings wind-blown snow with temperatures and wind chills far below zero.

  • Missing Infant Found Safe; kidnapper Arrested - Columbus Police have confirmed that Kason Thomas was found in Indianapolis last night. Police say he is in good health.
  • Sober Driving Efforts - Officials urge those celebrating the holidays to do so responsibly.
  • Beating Blight - Warren County is one of 42 Ohio counties to take part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. It awarded state money to tear down blighted structures and replace them. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what Warren County plans to do with its money.
  • DeWine Fills Supreme Court Vacancy - Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters would fill Justice Sharon Kennedy’s seat as she assumes the position of chief justice. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
