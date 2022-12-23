© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Clark County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published December 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
The old Catawba school in Catawba Ohio. It is one of the structures Clark County was awarded money to tear down.
The old Catawba school in Catawba Ohio. It is one of the structures Clark County was awarded money to tear down.

Clark County is another of the 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received state money to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones.

The county received $500,000 to accomplish this goal.

The county will use the money on two buildings – an old food processing plant on Jefferson Street in Springfield and the former Catawba school on South Persimmon Street in Catawba.

The Clark County Land Bank acquired both properties earlier this year in order to earn the grant money.

Kara Van Zant is the development manager with the Land Bank.

“Both of those structures had been sitting there for quite some time, and had some potential to be realized in the community,” Van Zant said. “And through this grant, we were able to demo those buildings and green over that property.”

The old food processing plant in Springfield. It is one of the structures Clark County was awarded money to tear down.
The old food processing plant in Springfield. It is one of the structures Clark County was awarded money to tear down.

The old school has been demolished and is a grass lot now. New housing will eventually be built there.

The food processing plant sits against the Mad River. The Land Bank hopes to acquire more property along the river to make parks, trails and other outdoor recreation.

“It just kind of fell into place,” Clark County Land Bank Executive Director Ethan Harris said. “There’s a lot more work to be done, and we hope that the state has more funding.”

In total, the state awarded $150 million in grants for projects across the state. 2,277 blighted and vacant structures across 42 counties were identified. These structures are in addition to the 825 projects announced in October.

You can find a full list of projects here.

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
