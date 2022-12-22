Holiday parties and buzzed driving: Greene County health officials encourage designated sober drivers to prevent accidents

Holiday parties are topping many ‘TO DO’ lists. Greene County health officials want every to have a good time – they’re stressing ‘buzzed driving’ is not only associated with alcohol.

“It also includes being under the influence of drugs,” says Public Information Officer Laurie Fox.

So far this year, the Ohio Department of Safety has recorded a little more than 3000 vehicle crashes.

Almost 600 were alcohol related. About 270 were drug related.

Fox says even prescription drugs can have an adverse effect on drivers. “These drugs are impairing your reaction time, your cognitive abilities, impairing your ability to drive a car safely,” Fox cautions.

Designated sober drivers are encouraged to stay hydrated with water, tea or coffee at parties and gatherings.

Also, if you suspect a driver is impaired, text #677 or *DUI to report them. You can also call 1-800-GRAB-DUI, 1-800-472-2384.

