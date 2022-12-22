Homelessness memorial and bad weather; Search for missing infant continues; Vaccination study
Homelessness Memorial and Bad Weather; Search for Missing Infant Continues; Vaccination Rates Study; Keeping Kids Warm in Cold Weather
- Missing Infant Update - The search continues for one of the twin baby boys abducted outside of a Columbus restaurant this week. Police say one of the twins was found safe at the Dayton airport on Tuesday, but five-month-old Kason Thomas remains missing. WOSU's Matthew Rand reports.
- Helping the Homeless Survive the Cold - A large winter storm is expected to hit the Miami Valley tonight. Conditions could be dangerous for all, but especially for those experiencing homelessness. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what will be done to help those in need.
- Homeless Memorial in Dayton - Wednesday was the longest night of the year and the first day of winter. It was also National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. That’s why local officials held a vigil for those suffering from homelessness.
- Vaccination Rate Study - A group of researchers, including some at University of Cincinnati, looked past common assumptions to find out why vaccination rates vary so widely across the country.