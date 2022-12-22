St. Vincent de Paul Dayton opens warming shelters for homeless ahead of winter storm

Forecasts are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow possible; wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour; and a wind chill as low as 30 below zero.

The storm will put those experiencing homelessness at serious risk. Frostbite can form in just 10 minutes with wind chills so low.

That’s why St. Vincent de Paul Dayton has prepared homeless shelters to be warming centers.

Angel Bernard is the rehousing manager with St. Vincent de Paul Dayton.

“People can come in even if they’ve been banned from shelter,” Bernard said. “They can come in, stay warm, stay the night, and we will make sure that they have the hot drinks available [and] the blankets.”

Bernard said even if they run out of beds, mats and blankets will be prepared for those in need.

St. Vincent de Paul Dayton will work in conjunction with members of the Miami Valley Housing Opportunities office. Heather Wilson is the Program Services Director with the office.

“My team and I will be canvasing the streets of Montgomery County, going to the known campsites and places that we know our current clients are staying and just make sure that they have the basic needs available to them,” Wilson said. “The blankets, the sleeping bags, whatever they need to survive the upcoming storm.”

Wilson said they’ll also help direct people to the shelters if they need help finding them.

There will be two St. Vincent de Paul shelters available for those in need. Unhoused men should head towards the shelter on S. Gettysburg Avenue , while women and children should head for the shelter on W. Apple Street .

These shelters open each year around mid-October or once the nighttime low is consistently 40 degrees or below.

Men can enter their shelter starting at 7:00 p.m. and must leave at 7:00 a.m. after breakfast.