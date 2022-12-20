Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down

Evans Bakery in Old North Dayton closed this past weekend. The building has been the site of a bakery for nearly a century. The current owners say after 10 years, it’s time to move on.

On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down.

Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for christmas.

Sarah Fowler was one of them. She lives in New Carlisle and comes to North Dayton just for the delectable cream horns at the bakery. She said the shop closing will leave a gap.

Ngozi Cole / WYSO Customers filed in on Friday ahead of the Bakery's closing.

“I'm hoping that someone else will take it over,” she said.

The building has housed a bakery since 1926, when it was a Kroger on one side and bakery on the other.

It became Evans Bakery in 1969. The owners, Bill and Rosemary Evans, sold it in 2004. Then in 2012, their daughter, Jennifer Evans, and her partner, Matt Tepper, reopened it, once again as Evans Bakery.

December 17th was ten years since that reopening day – and now it’s the day that it closed again.

After long hours and staffing shortages, Tepper says it’s time to think forward.

“We're committed to Dayton. We like to run a bakery,” he said. “Small business is a little restrictive too, for our time and our commitment to the community.”

Ngozi Cole / WYSO Rosemary Evans finishes off final orders of Christmas cookies

Tepper hopes that someone will take the reins and bring the shop to a new level. Evans Bakery are looking to sell the building, pricing it at $125,000, including equipment.

Jennifer’s mother, Rosemary Evans, said she will miss working at the bakery and helping customers celebrate birthdays, graduations and weddings. Serving customers has been gratifying.

“These last couple weeks have been really busy with everybody wanting one final cake or one final order of cookies.I'm 76, so I'm looking forward to some time off,”she said.

As Evans bakery bade goodbye to customers, Jennifer Evans reflected on her favorite time at the bakery. When the bakery was reopening ten years ago, there was a countdown clock on the neighborhood facebook page .

She still appreciates the support. But for now, it’s time to rest.

Ngozi Cole Evans Bakery reopened in Old North Dayton ten years ago

“ I'm looking forward to relaxing, spending time with my grandkids and figuring out what to do next.” Evans said.

Loyal customers also have to figure out what to do next. Kristen Adkin lives in North Dayton and went to pick up her son’s birthday cake.

“ I'm very excited! I bought my own cake topper to put on top of the cake. I was like, Can I just get a cake? That's plain? And they were like, Of course you can.They were very helpful. It’s a sad loss.”

Where will she get her pastries now?

“I literally have no idea”