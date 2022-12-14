© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Montgomery County Jail
Joshua Chenault
/
WYSO
People from an anti-mass incarceration group take issue with a 50-million-dollar grant application filed by Montgomery County for its jail.

Montgomery County Jail Protest; Local Flu Cases are Rising; Election-Changing Bills Advance in Statehouse; Xenia School Levy Fails by One Vote After Recount

  • Montgomery County Jail Protests - People from an anti-mass incarceration group spoke at the Montgomery county commission meeting yesterday. At issue was a 50 million dollar grant application the county filed last month. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
  • Local Flu Cases are Rising - The flu is reemerging with a vengeance after seemingly vanishing for the past few years. Now as the number of local hospitalizations are climbing, public health officials are urging everyone to get their flu vaccine. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on how and why you should do this.
  • Election-Changing Bills Advance in Statehouse - Ohio lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill to make many changes to the state’s elections laws. The bill would limit ballot boxes and require a photo ID. And more changes could be coming. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Tags
Local and Statewide News Montgomery County JailFluOhio ElectionsXenia City Schools
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier