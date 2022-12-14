WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Montgomery County Jail Protest; Local Flu Cases are Rising; Election-Changing Bills Advance in Statehouse; Xenia School Levy Fails by One Vote After Recount
- Montgomery County Jail Protests - People from an anti-mass incarceration group spoke at the Montgomery county commission meeting yesterday. At issue was a 50 million dollar grant application the county filed last month. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- Local Flu Cases are Rising - The flu is reemerging with a vengeance after seemingly vanishing for the past few years. Now as the number of local hospitalizations are climbing, public health officials are urging everyone to get their flu vaccine. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on how and why you should do this.
- Election-Changing Bills Advance in Statehouse - Ohio lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill to make many changes to the state’s elections laws. The bill would limit ballot boxes and require a photo ID. And more changes could be coming. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Every Vote Counts - The Greene County Board of
Elections says a Xenia school levy on the November 8 ballot failed by exactly one vote.