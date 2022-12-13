© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Local health officials encourage getting flu vaccine as hospitalizations rise

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published December 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
As local flu hospitalizations numbers increase, health officials encourage getting your flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster.
The flu is reemerging with a vengeance after seemingly vanishing for the past few years. Now as the number of local hospitalizations are climbing, public health officials are urging everyone to get their flu vaccine.

Montgomery County has had more than 470 flu related hospitalizations this season – the highest in Ohio. Clark County has had 145 hospitalizations, and Greene County has had 82.

Many people have stopped wearing masks, social distancing, and doing other precautionary measures most people began practicing during the pandemic. This may have led the flu to return so rapidly this season.

As the weather continues to grow colder and people gather indoors, those numbers will continue to grow. That’s why officials with Greene County Public Health are urging people to get flu vaccines now.

Laurie Fox is with Greene County Public Health.

“Go get your flu vaccine,” she said. “It’s offered practically everywhere. You can go to Kroger, any local pharmacy, you can go to your primary care physician. Most of these folks will have the flu vaccine.”

Many of those places will also have Covid vaccines and booster shots. Greene County Public Health also offers free Covid vaccines on Fridays. They’re offered from 8:30 to 10 a.m., and again from 2 to 3:30 p.m. by walk-in.

If you haven’t done so already, Fox encourages you to get both. The CDC says it is perfectly okay to get them at the same visit.

“Keep doing what we know works. You know, get those vaccinations, make sure you’re updated, make sure your children’s vaccinations are all updated,” Fox said.

Local and Statewide News HealthFluVaccinationsGreene County Public HealthMontgomery County
Garrett Reese
