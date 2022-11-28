WYSO Daily News Update: African, Caribbean cooking classes coming to Fairborn

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for November 27, 2022, with Chris Welter:

Dayton’s downtown riverwalk is getting some TLC

( ODOT ) Improvements will be made in the area between west Main Street and the concrete plaza under the I-75 bridge. Plans include: updating the sidewalks, installing lighting and putting in more swings, trash cans, outdoor tables and dog stations. The project carries a price tag just under 500-thousand dollars. Construction begins in April 2024.

Car theft uptick in Dayton suburb is preventable

(WYSO) The Oakwood Police Department has reported a surge in car thefts the past two months. Almost all of the thefts have been of cars where the keys were left inside the vehicle. Oakwood Police Chief Alan Hill says just around half of the stolen vehicles have eventually been found.

Vietnam era attack aircraft on display at Wright-Patt

( National Museum of the United States Air Force ) The A-1H Skyraider was used to protect US airmen from enemy fire until a helicopter could rescue them. The plane on display took 18 months to restore by the Air Force Museum Foundation and the A-1 Skyraider Association.

Afromeals is expanding into Fairborn

(WYSO) Afromeals , a food company that currently operates in Dayton, Cincinnati and Springfield, will offer cooking classes in Fairborn starting in January. With African and Caribbean options, the company told WYSO they hope to share culture through cuisine.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.