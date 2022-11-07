Hundreds gather early for Former President Trump's rally near Dayton, Ohio

Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally near the Dayton International Airport today on midterm elections eve.

Hundreds of people from across the Midwest have been waiting in line outside since early this morning or even yesterday to get the best seat possible for the former president’s rally.

Silas Alton travelled from Newcastle, Indiana for the rally. He was one of the first people in line.

“I’ve been here since 6 in the afternoon yesterday,” Alton said. “I’m very tired but very excited.”

Food trucks and vendors are also set up in the parking lot.

The rally is being held next to local fuel supplier company Wright Bros Aero. Trump is here to stump for Republican senate candidate J.D. Vance who is in a tight race with Democrat Tim Ryan. Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who is on the ballot against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tomorrow, has said he will be in attendance as well.

Doors open at 3 p.m., opening speakers start at 5pm, and Trump speaks at 8 p.m. .

