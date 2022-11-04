WYSO Daily News Update: November 4, 2022
An Ohio Oath Keepers Trial continues in the U.S. Capitol.
- Oath Keepers Trial: Jessica Watkins’ fiancée continues his testimony this morning in Washington in what is the most significant January 6th insurrection case to date. Watkins is from Ohio. He faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. WYSO’s Leila Goldstein was at the courthouse yesterday when Watkins’ fiancée first took the stand.
- Dayton Radisson to Become Hard Rock Hotel: The closure of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Dayton next to the Dayton Convention Center might not be a permanent closure after all. Lockwood Development Partners, an affiliate of the Radisson’s owners, released a brief statement Thursday saying the hotel will undergo renovations and reopen as a Hard Rock Hotel. Lockwood called the hotel an important amenity to the Dayton Convention Center and the downtown area, and said they look forward to reopening the upgraded hotel in 12 to 16 months. Renovations are expected to run in excess of $25 million. The hotel’s design is still underway and a search for a contracting company for the renovations has yet to begin.
- The White House and Ohio Energy Prices: More money to lower heating costs for families in Ohio this winter was announced by the Biden-Harris administration on Thursday. The boost comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine is pressuring the global energy market. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter reports:
- Ohio Republican Bus Tour: The Republican candidates running for statewide office in Ohio have joined up for a bus tour, hitting nine cities in two days, as part of a final push for votes before Tuesday’s election. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
New airline Coming to Dayton International Airport: It will be the airport's fifth airline. And it comes at a time when Ohio has seen a reduction in air service over the past several years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.