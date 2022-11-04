© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: November 4, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
WYSO News Logo

An Ohio Oath Keepers Trial continues in the U.S. Capitol.

  • Oath Keepers Trial: Jessica Watkins’ fiancée continues his testimony this morning in Washington in what is the most significant January 6th insurrection case to date. Watkins is from Ohio. He faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. WYSO’s Leila Goldstein was at the courthouse yesterday when Watkins’ fiancée first took the stand.
  • Dayton Radisson to Become Hard Rock Hotel: The closure of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Dayton next to the Dayton Convention Center might not be a permanent closure after all. Lockwood Development Partners, an affiliate of the Radisson’s owners, released a brief statement Thursday saying the hotel will undergo renovations and reopen as a Hard Rock Hotel. Lockwood called the hotel an important amenity to the Dayton Convention Center and the downtown area, and said they look forward to reopening the upgraded hotel in 12 to 16 months. Renovations are expected to run in excess of $25 million. The hotel’s design is still underway and a search for a contracting company for the renovations has yet to begin.
  • The White House and Ohio Energy Prices: More money to lower heating costs for families in Ohio this winter was announced by the Biden-Harris administration on Thursday. The boost comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine is pressuring the global energy market. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter reports:
  • Ohio Republican Bus Tour: The Republican candidates running for statewide office in Ohio have joined up for a bus tour, hitting nine cities in two days, as part of a final push for votes before Tuesday’s election. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

  • New airline Coming to Dayton International Airport: It will be the airport's fifth airline. And it comes at a time when Ohio has seen a reduction in air service over the past several years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.

Local and Statewide News
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney