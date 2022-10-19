100 businesses and organizations look for workers at Montgomery County job fair

Health care, I.T., military, manufacturing and so many more industries were present, all eagerly looking for workers.

The fair also had practice interviews and resume checks available for attendees. Everything was oriented towards ensuring people had a good chance to get work.

The job fair comes amid what had been a job seekers’ market. However, the unemployment rate in Montgomery County has ticked up as efforts to slow inflation have also slowed the economy.

Carolyn Rice is the president of the Montgomery County Commission.

Despite the market tightening somewhat, Rice still expected hundreds of people to show up. She said that people are looking for new opportunities, and the employers are looking for people to fill openings they have.

It is also important to provide opportunities for good work, she said.

“We know that when our citizens have good paying jobs, it really lends to stability to themselves, their families, to our community. So the whole quality of life for our community is raised when people have purposeful, living wage jobs,” Rice said.

Garrett Reese / WYSO The Montgomery County fall job fair, inside the Sinclair Conference Center.

The job fair was held in the conference center Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. Rice said if someone missed the fair, they will not be without help.

“If anyone happens to miss today, they can always come to our job center and our websites to find out information, because our job doesn’t stop right here at the job fair,” Rice said.

There will be future job fairs, although final dates and locations have yet to be determined.