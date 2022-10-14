WYSO Daily News Update: October 14, 2022

Honda battery plant

(WYSO) - Honda announced this week that a new battery plant is coming to Fayette County. The company is also retooling its plants in Logan and Shelby counties to build batteries. The companies’ $4.4 billion investment that comes with this announcement will bring 2,500 jobs to the region. And WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports that all of this wouldn’t have been possible without a local nonprofit.

Honda Ohio incentives

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio leaders are considering a proposal that would award Honda more than $70 million in tax credits for the company’s plans for a new battery plant and transition to EV manufacturing. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Ohio I-70 closure

(WYSO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced delays for travelers on I-70 eastbound between Springfield and Columbus for next week. Concrete repairs will shut down all but one of the lanes that go eastward toward Columbus. The delays begin this Sunday, October 16, at 6 p.m. And will last until 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

State bill aims to increase mental health providers

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in Ohio says 1 in 5 people experience mental illness each year. And in many cases, people experiencing a mental health problem cannot get in to see a provider because there aren’t enough of them. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports a new bill is aimed at increasing the number of mental health providers.