WYSO Daily News Update: October 6, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 6, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Dayton will not renew ShotSpotter contract
(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Department won’t renew its ShotSpotter contract. That contract is set to expire this December. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology that was placed in a three square mile radius in Northwest Dayton in 2019. It was installed in response to a high rate of gun crimes, according to police. One of the reasons city leaders say they’re not renewing the contract is that it's challenging to develop data showing how effective ShotSpotter is on its own. Dayton’s three year, $200,000 contract with ShotSpotter started in 2019. The renewal would've cost over $600,000. During the time the technology has been in use, several local groups have expressed concerns about over policing in the areas where it is installed. In a statement, the Dayton Police Department said that it will continue focusing on gun crimes and working closely with the communities.
- Plane skids off runway, closes Dayton airport
(Dayton Daily News) - Dayton International Airport was closed for a brief time Wednesday evening when a regional jet skidded off of a taxiway. The Dayton Daily News reports that Air Wisconsin Flight 3818 from Washington DC went off of the taxiway around 7 p.m. Wednesday. None of the 45 passengers and crew were injured. The plane is a Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jet that seats 50 people. It was operating for United Airlines. The Ohio State Patrol says one of the plane’s wings was damaged when it clipped a pole during the incident. The crash is being investigated.
- March for Life
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohioans who oppose abortion converged on the Statehouse Wednesday for what they called a March for Life. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles was there and has more on the story.
- Ohio needs more poll workers
(WYSO) - Election Day is fast approaching, and Ohio needs poll workers. Kenny Henning is a liaison to the Secretary of State’s Office. He spoke at a five-county board of election news conference this week. According to Henning, Ohio needs around 50,000 poll workers for the upcoming election. That includes both Democratic and Republican poll workers. If you or someone you know is interested in working the polls on election day, reach out to your local county board of elections. You can also visit the website VoteOhio.gov.
- Montgomery County EPA grants
(WYSO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is loaning millions of dollars to local communities. The money will fund wastewater and drinking water infrastructure Improvements. Montgomery County is getting $74 million to replace water lines and to make improvements to one of its wastewater pumping stations. Clark, Darke, Miami and Warren Counties will also receive one hundred and fifty thousand dollars to replace household sewage systems. Lebanon, Jackson Center and New Madison are also getting money to improve their municipal drinking water systems.