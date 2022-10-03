'This is how we change communities.' Clifton co-op takes shape

The Clifton Crafthouse co-op will be a member-owned tap room in a historic general store in the village of Clifton.

On top of being a planned tap room, the 1,800 square foot space will also be a community room, shared commercial kitchen space and affordable artist housing.

Piper Fernwey, the managing director of the co-op, said a huge need exists for spaces like these in rural communities.

“We just don't have the spaces for small businesses to succeed,” Fernwey said. “And it's because there aren't the resources that people need to succeed and the few resources there are, are in urban areas.”

The co-op is a project in partnership with Co-op Dayton , the nonprofit that launched the Gem City Market in northwest Dayton in 2021.

The Crafthouse incorporated as a co-op in September 2021. In that time frame, it amassed nearly 60 member-owners, received a USDA Rural Development business grant of over $350,000, and in late September opened its concept space, the Creators Market Space.

The market space is a small building just behind the bigger historical general store. It models what the bigger space will eventually become once the co-op raises enough money to fix it up.

The Market Space is lined with shelves for member-owners to display their products. It’s also a workshop space for local instructors to teach classes like soap making, art or yoga. There’s also plans to build a shared kitchen commercial space with a separate $40,000 grant.

Clifton Mayor Alex Beiri said in a statement he’s looking forward to seeing the crafthouse take shape.

“This is an ambitious project that seeks to revitalize a piece of the historic town

center in Clifton,” he said. “It is especially encouraging that the development model has been created by people and for people that have a stake in it.”

Fernway said the co-op model is one that benefits all business types, including small food businesses or farmers looking for a space to produce value-added products like pickled vegetables or jams.

“This is how we change communities, and especially as a project based on meeting community needs in such a diverse array of business,” Ferwey said. “Otherwise you don't have that resilience, that adaptability to meet the needs now, but also be able to shift and change with the needs of the future.”

The plan with the USDA money is to build up the operational capacity of the co-op, like hiring staff, do membership outreach, and raise enough funds to eventually fix up the old building.

