Leaders from Montgomery County celebrate the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion projcect

A nearly two year construction project to deal with a major local bottleneck has finally wrapped up.

Leaders from Montgomery County gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion. They gathered on West National Road in Vandalia, overlooking U.S. 40 and the Purina water bottling plant.

It’s a busy stretch of road where locals, travelers, and semi trucks used to get bogged down in traffic. People rushing to the airport, truckers hauling goods, and locals trying to get home would all converge and get caught.

In recent years, as large distribution plants and businesses like Purina and Proctor and Gamble moved into the area, the situation worsened.

Garrett Reese / WYSO A board showing the changes and improvements to U.S. Route 40.

According to officials, this recently completed road project will fix this traffic problem and make the area safer.

“Many of you felt the roadway wasn’t safe handling so much traffic due to the increase in businesses in this area,” Judy Dodge, a Montgomery County Commissioner, said. “So, while it makes it easier for these large corporations to get their big trucks in and out, it also makes it safer for residents commuting or getting to the airport.”

Officials also said U.S. 40 is prepared to accommodate big businesses that may move to the area in the future.

“We truly believe that the expansion of this stretch of road will boost our local economy and increase the appeal of the county for logistics, manufacturing and distribution companies due to increased access, trusted infrastructure, and, last but not least, our talented workforce,” Carolyn Rice, President of the Montgomery County Commission, said.

The money for the project largely came from the Ohio Department of Transportation and other state agencies.