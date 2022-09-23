Multiple local schools receive shooter threats, police says all are hoax

Several police departments received calls about a shooter at four different Ohio schools, including ones in Dayton and Springfield.

After a quick response, police said all the calls are believed to be a hoax and no one was injured.

Belmont High School in Dayton went into lockdown at 10:22 a.m. after the Dayton Police Department received a fake call there was an active shooter in school.

Police were in school premises within two minutes of the call.

The other school included Catholic Central High School in Springfield and Princeton High School just outside Cincinnati.

All students were dismissed safely after police cleared the buildings.

Licking Valley Middle and High School students also evacuated after a threat to the district in Licking County.

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said in a statement he was pleased with the rapid response between Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Departments.

DPS said it's aware of the trend for these types of false alarms and will be investigating the incident and attempting to identify the unknown caller.

The Dayton Daily News reports that police in all three areas have not said who might’ve started the fake calls.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

