Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money

The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood.

The money will go toward the first building at the site - a new, full service YMCA with a pool and fitness center. The plan is for the YMCA to ultimately be part of a larger, 18 million dollar Northwest Health and Wellness Center. Organizations like CareSource and Goodwill also plan to offer services at the center.

Keeghan White, a Dayton City planner, focuses on the northwest part of the city.

“I think that the funds provide a tremendous opportunity, I would even say a once in a lifetime opportunity, to really have catalytic change within the city," White said.

In total, the city has 138 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Money to spend.

The YMCA is expected to open in late 2023.

Community groups and one member of the city’s planning board have criticized the planned development for the site. They argue the community needs a new full-service hospital, like Good Samaritan, at the site.

