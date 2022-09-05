© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton approves $7 million in bonds for Dragons’ baseball stadium

WYSO | By Jason Reynolds
Published September 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
The Dayton Dragons hold the record for most consecutive sold-out home games in North America—a streak that stretched 20 years and over 1,000 games. Now, the stadium, which opened in 2000, is due for some repairs.
J. Reynolds
/
WYSO
The Dayton Dragons played a double header on Sunday and won both games, but one of their biggest victories came in Dayton’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday night.

The commission approved an ordinance to sell $7 million in bonds, with the funds being used to finance renovations to the Dragons’ downtown baseball stadium.

Dayton owns the stadium, and they lease it to the team.

Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette says it’s a good investment considering all the condos, lofts, restaurants, and breweries that have opened around the ballpark.

“We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that has been and will be invested,” Parlette says. “That was the vision 22 years ago when we were conceptualizing baseball in Dayton, and we feel it is important to reinvest in that asset."

That reinvestment will include repairing or replacing "seating, HVAC, roof, lighting, sound system, and concrete."

The Dragons ownership and Montgomery County are expected to pitch in millions as well.

