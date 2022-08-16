WYSO Morning News Update: Get involved by voting for YWCA’s Women of Influence or volunteering in Springfield
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 16, 2022, with Chris Welter:
- Volunteers needed for project to honor Deputy Yates’ this month
(WYSO) A service project will honor the life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Central Christian Church in Springfield will pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. They want to pack fifteen thousand meals for the fifteen years Deputy Yates worked in the county. The event is from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Monday, August 29 at Central Christian Church. They need about one hundred and twenty volunteers to hit their goal.
- Local frontline workers are unionizing
(WYSO) Some local healthcare workers have joined labor unions this month. At Equitas Health, around 175 social workers, advocates, and other employees voted to form a union with the Ohio Federation of Teachers last week. 55 workers at Ethan Crossing Addiction Treatment Center in Springfield are also unionizing with AFSCME.
- Vote for Dayton YWCA’s Women of Influence Class of 2023 now
(WYSO) The annual Dayton YWCA’s Women of Influence event is one of the largest nonprofit luncheons in the area. If you know someone you want to highlight for their work, dedication, or leadership, you can nominate them online.
- Parking meter upgrades coming to Lebanon
(Dayton Daily News) Lebanon will replace and add parking meters in the downtown business district. The Dayton Daily News reports that the city’s 146 coin-operated parking meters will be replaced with automated meters that will offer mobile payments. The upgrade will cost the city more than $93,000 dollars.