Real estate and property management group Clover Group has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit

The real estate and property management company Clover Group has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit. 14 senior apartment facilities across Ohio are part of the suit that alleged disability discrimination.

Fair housing organizations from across the nation have sued Clover Group, which has 50 apartment buildings in six states. 38 of these buildings are senior living facilities, which Clover Group advertised as “fully handicap accessible.”The suit alleged they weren’t, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Miranda Wilson is the director of investigations and enforcement with the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center.

"Every disability comes with different needs and different obstacles," Wilson said. "So it depends on what that individual may need. But it can be things like grab bars in the bathroom, wall mounted sinks if you use a wheelchair so that you can roll all the way up to that sink without having to navigate around a cabinet."

Clover Group settled for $7.1 million, $3 million of which will be used for retrofits.

Clover Group will pay for modifications to specific units requested by a current resident, or anyone applying to live there. That includes things like lowering sinks and vanities for people using wheelchairs.

Another lawsuit against Clover Group is ongoing, also related to alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act.

*WVXU contributed to this story.