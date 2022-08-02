WYSO Evening News Update: voter turnout is predictably low for today's special primary election

ACLU asks court to take action on transfer agreements

(Statehouse New Bureau) The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule in their favor in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals. Under this law, the state requires health clinics that provide abortion to either have a contract with a local hospital, or obtain a variance from that requirement. But the lawsuit, first filed seven years ago, says the Ohio Department of Health interprets this requirement in an arbitrary, unpredictable, and constantly changing way.