Low voter turnout for August 2 primary

August 2 is election day for the state’s second primary this year. On the ballot are state congressional races and party committee appointments. Local election officials say they’ve seen low voter turnout so far today and it’s no surprise.

“Predictions of low voter turnout have to do with the fact that today’s election is unusual,” said Sarah Greathouse, deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “Voters have habits. They’re used to voting in the spring time and November, so today’s election isn’t at the top of people’s minds."

Election experts say they only expect about five percent of registered voters to show up. Jeff Rezabek, the director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said it’s still important to make voting a habit even when races seem small or are uncontested.

“It's always important for voters to have a say in their state representatives, state senators, and state central committees,” said Rezabek. “Today is also a good opportunity for people to get familiar with finding their polling locations.”

Rezabek said he is expecting a robust turnout for the general election in November, so today is a good way for people to practice getting to the polls.

Today’s second primary election comes as a result of the Ohio Redistricting Committee being unable to get the Ohio Supreme Court’s approval on legislative maps. The court ruled that the submitted maps were drawn unconstitutionally in favor of republicans.