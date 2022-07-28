Springfield convenience store braces for over $1 billion jackpot

The next Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $1.02 billion, the nation’s third largest jackpot. It’s spurring people from across the Miami Valley to rush out and buy tickets. A Springfield convenience store known for its energetic sale of lottery tickets is gearing up for an influx of customers.

Standing behind the counter at the Plum Food Mart, owner Such Patel bounces around at incredible speeds. In a flurry of activity, he bags one customer’s soft drink, cashes out another’s order of lottery tickets, and prints off an incredible $1,200 dollar order of tickets. Patel also greets customers by name, asking about vacations and families. His customers eat up his friendliness, exchanging jokes and banter.

Occasionally, Patel drifts over to me to answer a question. I ask him why his store emphasizes selling lottery tickets…

"We're just trying to, you know, sell them with some fun and entertain and, you know, give someone like, you know, more energy towards getting in, buying more tickets," Patel explained.

...But it’s not long before he drifts away again to see a customer.

Garrett Reese / WYSO When it comes to buying lottery tickets, Such Patel says he wants to customers to have fun and be entertained.

Patel’s owned the store for 15 years. Selling lottery tickets has always been a big focus for him and his family, who help run the store. They dress up in big, colorful hats with the jackpot total on them.

He says it gets people excited and engaged – and creates a loyal customer base.

"We always keep a smile on our face, you know, and they see, like, you know, be happy when they win big money," Patel said. "We always, you know, try to suggest them like, you know, which one is latest ticket, which one is good and you know, the odds are better and stuff like that."

Patel’s store has seen some big winners. The largest was a $2 million win. And just Wednesday, two people won $1,000 and another won $5,000 off a $20 scratch-off. With the $1 billion draw Friday, Patel is preparing to be incredibly busy. The craziness I’m seeing now, he says, is nothing. It’s only the beginning.