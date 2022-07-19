Dayton Metro Library introduces new music series inspired by NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The Dayton Metro Library is teaming up with WYSO to start a new program called the "Tiny Stacks Music Series". Inspired by NPR’s "Tiny Desk Concerts", the library will bring music groups to perform at various branches.

The "Tiny Stacks Music Series" will start in August. Local music talent will perform free, short concerts across three of the library branches.

The program is a partnership between the Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and Home of Urban Creative Arts. Karlos Marshall is the Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Dayton Metro Library. He says the series is meant to bring people back to the libraries after the past two years of Covid and connect them together.

"We have something to offer everybody, regardless of their background, where they come from or what they might need," Marshall said. "The library is a place for everybody, and we're just continue to to build on our our mission and values of being a place that is diverse, inclusive and equitable. That creates a sense of belonging."

The director also says he hopes the series changes the way people think about their local library.

"So many times people view a library as being something where you almost have like a museum type feel or art gallery type feel where you can't say anything or you can't express yourself," Marshall said. "So this is re ally getting people to open up their mind about what we're trying to do with the Metro Library."

He says the idea is to bring local and diverse groups to the library and connect them with the community. That way, he says, the series can become a yearly tradition. The performances will begin on August 18 at the Northwest Library Branch.