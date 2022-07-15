Dayton Metro Library hosts hands-on rocketeering program

Dayton Metro Libraries teamed up with a local rockettering organization, Wright Stuff Rocketeers, to host a hands-on rocket program this afternoon.

Children of all ages were invited to build and launch their own mini rockets. Once launched, the rockets reach speeds up to 100 miles per hour before coming back down.

Randy Boadway is the senior adviser of Wright Stuff Rocketeers. He led the children through building their rockets and all necessary safety precautions.

“It’s safe and educational,” Boadway said when asked why the event is beneficial to the community. “There’s real rocket science involved – just on a smaller scale.”

Boadway said Wright Stuff Rocketeers works closely with eRockets, a local company that manufactures rockets and rocket-making kits. He said eRockets has the world’s largest selection of both.

The event was also put on with the help of the Junior League of Dayton. It’s a local volunteer organization that focuses on community service and women empowerment.

Melissa Tolle is a member of the Junior League of Dayton and she also brought her eleven-year old son to the event.

“Dayton libraries have done an amazing job bringing educational and fun activities to the community,” Tolle said. “It’s great to bring that stuff to the community especially in the summertime so kids can continue to learn.”

All participants got to take their rockets home with them.