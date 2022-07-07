Ohio Department of Health leaders not surprised by lower vaccination rates among youngest approved age group

It’s been a little over a month since COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children as young as 6 months old. So far, vaccination rates in this age group are lower than those among older children.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, Preble County has the lowest vaccination rate among this youngest age group in the Miami Valley with 0.09% vaccinated. Hamilton County has the highest with 2.80%

Dr. Adam Mezoff is the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Dayton’s Children hospital. Most of the questions he’s received from concerned parents focus on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

“The vaccine is safe and effective in minimizing the risk of severe COVID-19 infection in young children,” said Mezoff. “We are partnering with other state children’s hospitals, the Ohio AAP, and ODH to ensure we have an aligned message to families to help them make their decision.”

Ohio Department of Health leaders say they expected lower vaccination rates in the youngest age group. Dr. Mezoff echoed this prediction, but says he is glad for every child who is being protected from COVID-19 infection and understands that it can be a tough decision for parents to make.