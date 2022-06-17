Over 20 graduates join the Dayton Police Department

The Dayton Police Academy has a new graduating class of officers.

The Dayton Police Academy graduated 25 students Friday morning. These new graduates are joining the police force at a time when staffing is low. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

After spending the past six months training and learning, 25 men and women were sworn in as police officers Friday morning.

They’re sworn in at a time when the Dayton Police Department is low on officers.

So far in 2022, 23 officers have left the department, according to The Dayton Daily News.

Lt. Matt Dickey is the commander of the Dayton Police Academy and the Training Bureau.

He says that the department has lost members due to the normal attrition of people retiring, and this new class is a good boost for the department.

"We're at a low number right now. We're looking to add these new officers to get them out on the street and add to what we can do for the citizens," Lt. Dickey said.

Dickey also said that the new officers will spend the next 16 weeks learning with more experienced officers. He also says that these new officers will help speed up response times.