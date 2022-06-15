© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

General awarded fourth star and given command of the AFMC

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published June 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
General Duke Z. Richardson

One of the largest employers in Ohio got a new leader Monday morning.

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson was awarded his fourth star and given command of the Air Force Materiel Command, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In his new position, Richardson will oversee over 89,000 people worldwide. He will also be responsible for installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management services, and sustainment of nearly every major Air Force weapon system.

In a speech made Monday morning, Richardson lauded the AFMC and the men and women who will work under him.

“I will be your biggest fan,” he said. “Yet, I will also push us to new heights. We will work hard together to ensure the work of our six centers is integrated and focused on Department of Air Force Enterprise solutions to the max extent.”

This new position is not the first time Gen. Richardson has worked at Wright-Patterson. He was first stationed at the base in 1997, and has since been stationed here several times. He said that he and his wife were excited to return to the base and to AFMC.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in AFMC,” he said. “I think about 17 or so years. Looks like we’re going to do a few more.”

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
