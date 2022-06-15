General awarded fourth star and given command of the AFMC

One of the largest employers in Ohio got a new leader Monday morning.

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson was awarded his fourth star and given command of the Air Force Materiel Command, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In his new position, Richardson will oversee over 89,000 people worldwide. He will also be responsible for installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management services, and sustainment of nearly every major Air Force weapon system.

In a speech made Monday morning, Richardson lauded the AFMC and the men and women who will work under him.

“I will be your biggest fan,” he said. “Yet, I will also push us to new heights. We will work hard together to ensure the work of our six centers is integrated and focused on Department of Air Force Enterprise solutions to the max extent.”

This new position is not the first time Gen. Richardson has worked at Wright-Patterson. He was first stationed at the base in 1997, and has since been stationed here several times. He said that he and his wife were excited to return to the base and to AFMC.

“We’ve spent a lot of time in AFMC,” he said. “I think about 17 or so years. Looks like we’re going to do a few more.”