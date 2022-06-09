© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Residents assess the damage after severe weather in Miami County

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published June 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Damage from severe weather and tornado
1 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0137.jpeg
The tornado damaged properties on West Kessler-Cowlesville Road next to the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
2 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0193.jpeg
A roof was damaged on a house on Cedar Grove Drive behind the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
3 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0140.jpeg
Debris from broken fences, fallen trees and roof shingles were scattered around West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Tipp City the day after the tornado.
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
4 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0143.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
5 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0151.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
6 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0147.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
7 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0156.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
8 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0155.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
9 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0184.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
10 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0164.jpeg
A trampoline from the next door neighbor’s yard made its way over a fence into Karen Faler’s property on West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Tipp City.
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
11 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0167.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
12 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0168.jpeg
Leila Goldstein
Damage from severe weather and tornado
13 of 13  — Miami County Tornado Pics_Leila/IMG_0187.jpeg
Leila Goldstein

The National Weather Service confirms the touchdown of a tornado as severe storms moved through our area yesterday afternoon. The tornado touched down in Miami County around 6 p.m. near West Milton and Tipp City.

A Meijer Distribution facility in Tipp City was damaged yesterday evening. The Weather Service believes other reports of damage from yesterday’s storms may have been caused by tornadoes.

They will send out survey teams today to assess the damage. Local media outlets report storm damage in Springfield and other areas in Miami, Darke, Preble, and Clark counties.

Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Montgomery, Warren, Clinton, and Greene counties yesterday. If you experienced damage from yesterday’s storms, you are asked to contact the National Weather Service via social media, or by calling 937-383-0031.

