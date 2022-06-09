Residents assess the damage after severe weather in Miami County

The National Weather Service confirms the touchdown of a tornado as severe storms moved through our area yesterday afternoon. The tornado touched down in Miami County around 6 p.m. near West Milton and Tipp City.

A Meijer Distribution facility in Tipp City was damaged yesterday evening. The Weather Service believes other reports of damage from yesterday’s storms may have been caused by tornadoes.

They will send out survey teams today to assess the damage. Local media outlets report storm damage in Springfield and other areas in Miami, Darke, Preble, and Clark counties.

Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Montgomery, Warren, Clinton, and Greene counties yesterday. If you experienced damage from yesterday’s storms, you are asked to contact the National Weather Service via social media, or by calling 937-383-0031.