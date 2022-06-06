WYSO Morning News Update: Almost $8 million dollars secured for Montgomery County in state capital budget meeting
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 6, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- High gas prices
(WYSO) - Gas prices are at record highs in the Miami Valley. And GasBuddy.con shows a few Dayton-area stations have already hit $5 a gallon. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has more.
- Bike path resurfaced
(WYSO) - The Ohio-to-Erie Trail bike path will be closed for resurfacing weekdays through early July. There will be closures beginning at the Clark/Greene County line and continuing toward Xenia Station at Hill Street. Each closure on the bike path will begin and end at a crossroad. Restrictions will be in effect daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information go to the Ohio Erie Trail website.
- RTA job fair
(WYSO) - The Greater Dayton RTA will host an interactive job fair in hopes of recruiting more bus drivers. The local transit authority says they need employees as they plan to increase their service levels this summer. People will be able to take a 40-foot RTA vehicle on a supervised test drive through an obstacle course to get a feel of what it’s like to drive a bus. Bob Ruzinsky is the RTA’s CEO. “The competition for employees is fierce, but we're looking for people who are looking for a career so they can work for us for 35 years. So we’re going to be patient," Ruzinsky said. A valid driver’s license is required for the job fair, but a CDL is not needed. The fair is June 10 from 7 to 11 a.m., and next Saturday June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UD Arena’s Lot “A”.
- Dayton-area Capital Budget
(WYSO) - Dayton area state representatives have secured close to $8 million dollars in the state capital budget for Montgomery County. A portion of the budget will focus on improving access to health care, including a contribution toward the construction of the new Northwest Health and Wellness Campus on the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital. Additional funding was allocated for community art programs as well as bike and pedestrian trails. The new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, the Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, and Levitt Pavilion received an investment of dollars for improvements. The funding will also go toward business incubators in the Dayton area supporting the development of small businesses. The legislation will now head to Governor DeWine's desk for his consideration.
- National Dog Bite Awareness Week: June 5-11
(WXVU) - Ohio is third in the nation for dog bites and attacks in 2021. Seven cities in the Buckeye State rank in the Top 25. WVXU's Tana Weingartner for the Ohio Newsroom reports Ohio recorded 359 dog bites or attacks last year with Cleveland leading the nation at 58. Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Akron and Youngstown all make the top 25.