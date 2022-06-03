© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

RTA offering free weekend rides all summer

Chris Welter
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Greater Dayton RTA bus 1623, a 2016-built Gillig low-floor diesel, at Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center (in downtown Dayton), in service on route 11
Darius Pinkston
/
Wikimedia Commons
According to their website, RTA will have free rides Saturdays and Sundays this summer, starting June 4, 2022, and running through September 4, 2022.

The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free bus rides on weekends this summer. RTA leaders said they want the promotion to draw in new riders and promote their new same-service, seven day-a-week schedule.

Ridership patterns are changing, according to CEO Bob Ruzinsky, so RTA will run its buses more often on the weekends starting later this month. By the time the new schedule is fully implemented in September, RTA will offer the same level of service seven days a week.

The new schedule reflects a population that Ruzinsky said increasingly works on the weekends. He said more weekend service is being offered by transit authorities across the country.

Right now, per internal RTA data, the local transit authority averages about half as many customers on the weekend as it does during the week. Ruzinsky said he hopes running the buses more often and the free-ride promotion will help increase RTA’s weekend ridership.

“I'm hoping people who work on the weekends who currently don't ride RTA because our service isn't frequent enough, or they're just not really aware of it, may jump on board," he said.

Ruzinsky also said he hopes people will use the free weekend services to go to places like parks or museums this summer.

Riding the bus has other benefits, especially during the summer when air quality can be a concern.

“If we can have a bus that is even half full, that could be 10, 20 less cars, and that's going to mean less emissions,” Ruzinsky said.

Plus, more than a third of Dayton’s bus fleet is electric.

Free rides start June 4, end on September 4 and run from Saturday mornings until late night Sundays.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Greater Dayton RTA
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
