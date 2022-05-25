WYSO News Update: May 25, 2022
Your WYSO News Update for May 25, 2022, with Mike Frazer:
- Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch seminar
(WYSO) — May is Older Americans Month and The Dayton Metro Library has been hosting events for senior citizens all month long. On Tuesday, the Northwest branch held a seminar on how to avoid utility scams and unwanted solicitations.
- Getting rid of the 3rd grade reading guarantee
(Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would get rid of the third grade reading guarantee. It’s one of the educational changes made under former Gov. John Kasich’s (R-OH) administration.
- Boil water advisory for Springfield Township
(WYSO) — A boil water advisory is in effect for a section of Springfield Township. Clark County officials say residents in the Rockway public water system need to boil their water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, or preparing food. The advisory is due to an emergency water main repair. Officials at the County Utility Department say that the advisory will remain in effect until at least Thursday of this week. Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected by this boil advisory.
Southern Ohio Summer Camps ADA Compliant:
(WYSO) — The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker has announced an initiative to ensure camps are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Public and private camps in southern Ohio will be mailed flyers from the US attorney's office this summer reminding them of the requirement that their facilities be ADA compliant. Their staff must also be trained to administer medications and know how to monitor campers with disabilities. Parker says the flyers will remind camps that parents are not required to pay the cost of modifications for their child to fully participate in activities.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Montgomery County
(WYSO) — A local non-profit is partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to bring new educational opportunities to Montgomery County high-schoolers. The initiative will streamline how students earn associate and bachelor degrees, and how they enter the workforce.
- LeBron James and others react to Uvalde, Texas shooting
Today, I am heartbroken for the people of Uvalde and thinking of the families in Dayton still grieving from the shooting our community experienced in 2019.— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 25, 2022
And I am furious at the cowardly politicians who enable this violence. We deserve better.
It's time to do something.
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022
Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022