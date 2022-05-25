© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO News Update: May 25, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Your WYSO News Update for May 25, 2022, with Mike Frazer:

  • Boil water advisory for Springfield Township
    (WYSO) — A boil water advisory is in effect for a section of Springfield Township. Clark County officials say residents in the Rockway public water system need to boil their water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, or preparing food. The advisory is due to an emergency water main repair. Officials at the County Utility Department say that the advisory will remain in effect until at least Thursday of this week. Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected by this boil advisory.

  • Southern Ohio Summer Camps ADA Compliant:
    (WYSO) — The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker has announced an initiative to ensure camps are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Public and private camps in southern Ohio will be mailed flyers from the US attorney's office this summer reminding them of the requirement that their facilities be ADA compliant. Their staff must also be trained to administer medications and know how to monitor campers with disabilities. Parker says the flyers will remind camps that parents are not required to pay the cost of modifications for their child to fully participate in activities.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Montgomery County
    (WYSO) — A local non-profit is partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to bring new educational opportunities to Montgomery County high-schoolers. The initiative will streamline how students earn associate and bachelor degrees, and how they enter the workforce.

  • LeBron James and others react to Uvalde, Texas shooting

