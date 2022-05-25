WYSO News Update: May 25, 2022

Southern Ohio Summer Camps ADA Compliant:

(WYSO) — The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker has announced an initiative to ensure camps are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Public and private camps in southern Ohio will be mailed flyers from the US attorney's office this summer reminding them of the requirement that their facilities be ADA compliant. Their staff must also be trained to administer medications and know how to monitor campers with disabilities. Parker says the flyers will remind camps that parents are not required to pay the cost of modifications for their child to fully participate in activities.