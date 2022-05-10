Ohio House State and Local Government Committee met to discuss bill involving properties similar to Airbnbs

The Ohio House State and Local Government Committee met this morning for the first time since the primaries last week. They discussed House Bill 563 , which centers around whether local governments should be able to regulate short-term properties like Airbnbs .

House Bill 563 would eliminate local regulation of short-term housing in Ohio. This means local governments would not be able to limit the number of short-term rental properties in their communities.

Opponents of the bill said in their testimony that HB563 would limit home rule, or a local government’s ability to govern themselves. The Cuyahoga County Mayors and Managers Association said that a “one-size-fits-all” approach would not benefit smaller communities, like the Village of Lakeline, across the state.

Other opponents raised concerns about local governments and municipalities being able to handle the influx of nuisance complaints that they said come as the number of short-term housing renters increase.

A Cleveland resident referenced a 2020 incident where police found a bathtub full of guns at an Airbnb. Proponents of the bill focused on the potential for supplemental income for property owners and more transient housing opportunities in their testimony.

“Protecting business ideas and supplemental income streams is especially important today as citizens struggle with inflation and dramatically rising housing costs,” said Logan Kolas from the Buckeye Institute.

The House State and Local Government committee did pass the bill out of committee. But it still needs a full chamber vote on the House floor to pass.