Electric Vehicles were the talk of the town at the annual NAFA Fleet Management conference in Columbus this week

Large fleets of vehicles used by groups like police departments or transport companies like FedEx have traditionally been fueled by gasoline. But, industry experts say the transition to powering these fleets with electricity is becoming a real possibility.

At a national conference for fleet managers in Columbus , representatives from car manufacturers like Honda, GM, and Lordstown motors showed off their latest electric vehicle models.

The conference was abuzz with talk about the potential of EVs in the vehicular fleet industry and a number of the breakout sessions were about different aspects of the EV industry. Billions of dollars are expected to come from the Biden infrastructure bill to build electric vehicle charging stations.

Brandon Jones is with Clean Fuels Ohio . He helps public and private fleets in the state transition to electric vehicles.

“It is where the industry is going,” he said. “But we also want to show them here’s how it’s going to benefit the communities you’re in in terms of the clean air benefits, here’s how it can, yes, help your bottom line in terms of the operational savings.”

Maria Neve is on the board of NAFA . She said there’s been another factor in the past few months accelerating the transition.

“Since the start of the war in Ukraine because of the rapid increase, and not a decrease, in gasoline prices, we're seeing a lot more interest.”

Neve said that in five years she thinks the vast majority of the industry will have electric vehicles in their fleets.