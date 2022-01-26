© 2022 WYSO
Calls for a Democratic gubernatorial debate before the May primary might be answered

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST
Democratic candidates debate in Cleveland in 2017
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will agree to debate her Democratic opponent, ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, before the May primary. But she says she won't plan any debates until after the February 2, 2022 filing deadline.

“I’m happy to debate and I know we will debate. We are just going to wait until after the filing deadline which is next week to start those negotiations," Whaley says.

Last month, Cranley called on Whaley to accept a debate at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, noting that at this point of the gubernatorial campaign in 2018, there had already been one.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley calls on his opponent, Nan Whaley, to debate in December 2021
Republican gubernorial candidates Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone have also called on incumbent governor Governor Mike DeWine to debate.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
