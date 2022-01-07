Local hospital chains postpone some elective procedures

On Wednesday, Kettering Health Network announced it will postpone some elective procedures because of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations. The non-profit health network says the record hospitalizations are putting a strain on their health systems.

Specifically, Kettering Health has postponed most non-emergency, elective procedures that require an overnight stay. A statement from Kettering Health said affected patients will be notified directly. Urgent and emergency procedures, like surgery to save a limb or remove a tumor, will continue as scheduled—as will other procedures deemed essential.

Ben Sutherly, a spokesperson from Premier Health, said they are also rescheduling some procedures in the Dayton area.

"At this time, we are balancing schedules to maximize the care we can provide, including elective surgeries. When appropriate, some procedures are being rescheduled to ensure this balance." He said, "we understand that just as COVID-19 is not letting up, neither are many other health care needs in the community."

Both health systems said they are strongly urging people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Yesterday over six thousand COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio—a record high for the state.

Environmental reporter Chris Welter is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.