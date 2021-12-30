© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Ohio bill would make it legal to transport injured police dogs in ambulances

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST
police dog with officer
Pixel-Shot
/
Shutterstock
police dog with officer

Police dogs injured in the line of duty often have to be rushed to veterinary hospitals. Often, they are transported in ambulances but not always. Some lawmakers say the problem is ambulance services sometimes question their liability in tranporting injured canines.

So, a bill (HB 392) introduced in September permits ambulances to transport injured police dogs. Democratic Representative Adam Miller (D-Columbus) says without it, there’s nothing in Ohio law that expressly allows that to happen.

“In a public law context, you have to have positive authority to authorize transport. If you don’t, you are putting the provider of the service in a situation that could be really problematic for them,” Miller says.

The bill passed with only one no vote in the House. It now goes to the Ohio Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsStatewide NewsPolice DogsOhiolaw enforcement
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
