Local and Statewide News

New housing opportunity in Old North Dayton

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
IMG_0770.BMP
The City of Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development
/
Tony Kroeger
A mockup of the view from the proposed housing development in Old North Dayton.

The City of Dayton is looking to build new housing on a vacant acre of land in Old North Dayton. That’s thanks to money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

City leaders say this new development will benefit the neighborhood and local economy, as well as offer attainable housing for all in the area.

Tony Kroeger is with the city’s Department of Planning, Neighborhoods and Development.

“It’s a vacant gateway to this entire quadrant of the city. We know that there is a need for housing, certainly not in just Dayton but nationally, at a whole range of price points and so the idea is to address that need for housing that would be really impactful,” Kroger said.

The committee is also in the process of finding a contractor to complete the necessary funding for this development.

“The Point” is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, if the project can meet the required timelines for Rescue Plan Act funding.

Local and Statewide News DaytonOld North DaytonAffordable HousingAmerican Rescue Plan ActFundingCity of Dayton Planning and Community Development
Shay Frank
