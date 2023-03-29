Developers plan revitalization of former General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio

Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group is redeveloping nearly 400,000 square feet of a former General Motors building in Moraine, Ohio. It is the last remaining structure in Progress Park with available space.

The joint venture aims to transform the former paint building into a manufacturing site. They say it will have crane-capable structure and rail potential.

The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio are partnering with the developer to support the project.

Julie Sullivan, from the Dayton Development Coalition, explained the significance of this project.

“It's unique in the fact that it really is designed and meant for heavy industrial, which is hard to find in the market and hard to find in Ohio,” Sullivan said. “In fact, there are very few manufacturing buildings of this type that are available in Ohio of this size. And it's really the only one in southern Ohio. So it's a very unique building opportunity.”

Developers say the former GM paint building will be attractive to a growing manufacturing base in the Dayton region, making it more competitive as a whole.

Progress Park is currently home to nine companies, including major manufacturer Fuyao Glass America. A new user hasn’t been identified.