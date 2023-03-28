Water service disruptions for some Kettering, Miami Township residents
Some residents near the intersection of Lehigh Place and Lamme Road in Miami Township may see an interruption of their water service Wednesday, March 29.
Montgomery County Environmental Services says a water main break at that intersection needs to be repaired, which requires the water service of some nearby residents to be shut off Wednesday. Other residents may see rusty-colored water during and after the repairs are completed.
The County says that water service will be available Tuesday, March 28, and residents should take advantage of that before Wednesday.
The area affected is roughly between Big Hill and Alex-Bell roads north to south, and State Route 741 and Tait Road west to east.
The residential addresses that will likely experience an outage during repair on Wednesday are:
- 2449 RULLA CT
- 2448 RULLA CT
- 2437 RULLA CT
- 2436 RULLA CT
- 2424 RULLA CT
- 2423 RULLA CT
- 2410 RULLA CT
- 4762 LAMME RD
- 4750 LAMME RD
- 4732 LAMME RD
- 4718 LAMME RD
- 4706 LAMME RD
- 4640 LAMME RD
- 4627 LAMME RD
- 4624 LAMME RD
- 4617 LAMME RD
- 4606 LAMME RD
- 4597 LAMME RD
- 1989 BURNHAM LN
- 1976 BURNHAM LN
- 1975 BURNHAM LN
- 1964 BURNHAM LN
- 1950 BURNHAM LN
- 1928 BURNHAM LN
- 2298 LEHIGH PL