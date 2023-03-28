Water service disruptions for some Kettering, Miami Township residents

Some residents near the intersection of Lehigh Place and Lamme Road in Miami Township may see an interruption of their water service Wednesday, March 29.

Montgomery County Environmental Services says a water main break at that intersection needs to be repaired, which requires the water service of some nearby residents to be shut off Wednesday. Other residents may see rusty-colored water during and after the repairs are completed.

The County says that water service will be available Tuesday, March 28, and residents should take advantage of that before Wednesday.

The area affected is roughly between Big Hill and Alex-Bell roads north to south, and State Route 741 and Tait Road west to east.

The residential addresses that will likely experience an outage during repair on Wednesday are:

