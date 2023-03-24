New resources for Dayton area parents

As we continue to move into a post pandemic world, Dayton Public Schools wants to help local parents figure out what the new normal is for them and their children. The district will give parents new tools to help them navigate that.

This Saturday, Dayton Public Schools is hosting Parenting Past the Pandemic. The free workshop is designed to equip adults with resources that will enable them to better navigate a new education terrain. Topics include — successful co parenting, helping children manage stress, the power of the fatherhood network and how to advocate for your child.

Angela Worley is the Coordinator of Community Outreach and Engagement for the district.

“I have roughly ten community resource partners that will be on site. I want everyone to walk away feeling empowered and connected as a community for our students,” Worley explained.

The free workshop, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at Stivers School for the Arts located on East Fifth Street and free childcare will be provided.