© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

New resources for Dayton area parents

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT
Generic photo of elementary children in class raising hands and wearing masks to protect them.
Dayton Public Schools
/
Dayton Public Schools
Dayton Public Schools hosts 'Parenting Past the Pandemic' workshop at Stivers School for the Arts, providing local parents with new tools and resources to navigate the new education terrain.

As we continue to move into a post pandemic world, Dayton Public Schools wants to help local parents figure out what the new normal is for them and their children. The district will give parents new tools to help them navigate that.

This Saturday, Dayton Public Schools is hosting Parenting Past the Pandemic. The free workshop is designed to equip adults with resources that will enable them to better navigate a new education terrain. Topics include — successful co parenting, helping children manage stress, the power of the fatherhood network and how to advocate for your child.

Angela Worley is the Coordinator of Community Outreach and Engagement for the district.

“I have roughly ten community resource partners that will be on site. I want everyone to walk away feeling empowered and connected as a community for our students,” Worley explained.

The free workshop, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at Stivers School for the Arts located on East Fifth Street and free childcare will be provided.

Tags
Local and Statewide News EducationDayton Public Schools
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley