Local and Statewide News

A new campground resort could be coming to Huber Heights

WYSO | By Samantha Sommer,
Chris Welter
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
One of the many campsites at Big Meadows Campground in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

A developer wants to construct a new campground resort in Huber Heights. Their proposal includes tent and RV camping, a fishing pier, a pool, a playground, a general store, and a dog walking area.

The Dayton Daily News reports that a company called Wright Way Ohio LLC is seeking to rezone 67 acres of vacant land near Camping World on Interstate 70.

A representative from Wright Way said the company is targeting the area for development, in part, because of a lack of campgrounds in the area, particularly along I-70 and I-75. The representative also said the parcel's location behind Camping World, which is a repair destination for RV owners, is an added benefit.

The Huber Heights planning commission recommended approving the zoning request last week. The next step is for city council members to review the rezoning request during their meeting next month.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America

Samantha Sommer
Chris Welter
