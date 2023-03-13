Montgomery County Municipal Court opens new Western Division

The Municipal Court in Montgomery County has opened a new Western Division. It will serve the Cities of Trotwood and Brookville, as well as surrounding villages and townships.

The new courthouse cost about $7.8 million, most of which came from the city’s annual construction budget. Around $1million came from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is around 18,000 square-feet and is located in Trotwood.

This new location will increase court access for nearby residents. Previously, the court had been located in New Lebanon, making it difficult for some residents to get to their hearings. The new location also decreases travel times for western law enforcement officers.

“Access to justice is one of the most fundamental rights citizens should expect from their government,” Mary McDonald, Trotwood’s mayor, said on Friday at the building’s open house. “This includes the convenience that this courthouse will provide for individuals who have difficulty getting to and from scheduled hearings and getting documentation that they might need.”

The building is also equipped for virtual arraignments and hearings, which have been increasing since the Covid-19 pandemic began. This includes a high-quality digital recording system, premier presentation technology, microphones, speakers and cameras.

“Integrating this technology will benefit so many of our residents,” Debbie Lieberman, President of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said Friday. “It will make virtual arraignments, which we’re seeing more of all the time, bail hearings and preliminary hearings less time consuming, cheaper, and more convenient.”

The new building will also provide job training and social services programs to residents.

It is located at 875 E. Main Street and will officially open to the public on May 1.

