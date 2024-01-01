© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Man with beard and long hair smiling; he is wearing a t-shirt that says "The Universe Is Telling Us It Is Time For Action"

Julio C. Mateo

Community Voices Producer

Julio C. Mateo is a Human Rights Activist, a Human Factors Psychologist, and a Community Voices Producer.

Julio's activism focuses on promoting healthier, more equitable, more democratic, and more just systems within and outside of government. His research focuses on improving human decision-making and designing better human-technology systems. And his Community Voices stories try to center the people who are fighting for justice, democracy, and human rights in our society.

Julio has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca (Spain) and a Master's degree in Human Factors Psychology from Wright State University (Dayton, OH).