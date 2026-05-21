New film revisits country's founding from Shawnee perspective in Ohio during American Revolution

The American Indian-led arts nonprofit Caesar’s Ford Theatre will premiere a new film called “Stomping Freedom” in Yellow Springs this month, ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. The film examines who was in Ohio at that time.

Caesar’s Ford Theatre is a performing arts organization focused on telling American Indian historical dramas with American Indian actors. Using the term “American Indian” is deliberate as well, as this is the legal term used by the United States government to identify citizens of federally-recognized tribal nations , which have specific legal rights.

“Stomping Freedom” is a political thriller that recounts the tension between Shawnee villagers and American settlers during the American Revolution in 1778. The story begins at Caesar Creek, when an interpreter for the Shawnee tribe Caesar receives a letter with news he’s charged with delivering to Shawnee war chief Weyapiersenwah, also known as Blue Jacket.

Every American Indian role in the film is portrayed by actors from federally-recognized tribal nations. That includes the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma , Oneida Nation of Wisconsin as well as historic Ohio tribes like the Seneca-Cayuga Nation and Shawnee Tribe .

“This was the home of tribal nations that lived here and could trace their culture and heritage back thousands and thousands and thousand years to this area."

Kane Stratton, the director and screenwriter for the film said Caesar's Ford Theatre wants the audience to understand Ohio wasn’t part of the United States 250 years ago.

“This was the home of tribal nations that lived here and could trace their culture and heritage back thousands and thousands and thousand years to this area,” he said.

Jake Tiger (enrolled Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Red Lake Ojibwe and Sac and Fox of Oklahoma descent ) played Blue Jacket in the film. Although not Shawnee himself, he said he worked with Shawnee language specialists when speaking Shawnee in the film.

He said he tried to channel his own ancestor, the Seminole warrior Osceola, who also fought for the sovereignty of his people against the U.S. government, when portraying Blue Jacket.

“You know, that kind of grit and tenacity and that steadfastness of that lifestyle, and I tried to portray that in this dialog. So I took a lot of inspiration from my own cultural background and tried to do the best I could with due diligence and respectfully portray it as a Shawnee war leader,” he said.

Tiger said he appreciated the level of consultation that went into the screenplay, set design and attire to ensure everything was historically accurate and culturally appropriate.

“It felt like a movement, more than just one person doing this on their own and kind of dictating the narrative,” Tiger said.

The film was funded in part by the America 250-Ohio Commission to recognize the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Yellow Springs Community Foundation was also a major donor to this effort, Stratton said.

The film premieres at the Little Art Theatre on May 27 at 7 p.m. A donation is required for admission. Tickets can be reserved in advance.

The film includes mature language, so it may not be suitable to view for younger kids, Stratton said.

Following the screening, production team members will reflect on the filmmaking experience and share plans for Caesar’s Ford Theatre's future.

Stratton said if there’s enough interest from the first premier, there’s potential to put on more screenings.