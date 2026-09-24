Ohio advocates hope data plus relationships will equal better health for moms and babies

Ohio has made progress over the years to keep babies from dying preventable deaths. But there are still persistent barriers.

The goal of Ohio's newest initiative to promote infant health, called Partner for Change, is to make progress by listening to families, following the data, and replicating a Cincinnati approach credited with saving lives.

At a recent update, hosted by Groundwork Ohio, advocates shared that they are hopeful for change.

An unequal tragedy

According to the most recent available report from the Ohio Department of Children and Youth, Ohio is at its lowest infant mortality rate in 20 years: 6.6 infant deaths per 1000 live births.

“Ohio has made a lot of progress over the years to reduce infant mortality, and still there is a lot of good work to continue to be done,” said Caitlin Feasby, managing director of policy at child advocacy nonprofit Groundwork Ohio.

While Ohio’s own infant mortality rate is down, it remains higher than the national average of 5.5 deaths per 1000 live births.

Black mothers and children are disproportionately impacted by the infant mortality crisis: Black babies in Ohio are more than twice as likely as white babies to die before their first birthday.

“Now is the time to make sure that the listening actually leads to measurable and sustainable change."

One program aimed at further improving infant health in Ohio is the Partner for Change initiative, which Gov. Mike DeWine announced in April 2025.

The initiative is modeled after the work of Cradle Cincinnati, which took a community-oriented approach to reducing infant deaths in Hamilton County. The Department of Children and Youth partnered with organizations in Cuyahoga, Lucas, Franklin and Montgomery County to expand the Cradle Cincinnati model to other parts of the state.

Partner for Change communities relied on data and community listening sessions to identify what Ohio families need to improve health outcomes. Core to the initiative is going beyond the data, said Dominique Johnson, a policy associate at Groundwork Ohio.

“What is actually going on inside the communities inside the homes? Maybe it’s transportation that’s making them missed appointments, maybe there’s maternal stress, maybe it’s funding,” Johnson said.

Montgomery County efforts

Representatives from all four counties presented their findings at a webinar Sept. 15, which was hosted by Groundwork Ohio.

Among the speakers was Maleka James, the infant mortality initiatives manager at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The infant mortality initiative at Dayton Children’s is also called Roots to Rise Dayton.

James described finding themes across focus groups, collaborations, and listening sessions with Montgomery County families, and using them to identify priorities for maternal and infant health in the area.

“It came right back to moms. What are our moms saying? What do we want to advance and how do we support what they are uplifting?" James said.

James and Roots to Rise identified three major priorities for Montgomery County: promoting respectful, equitable and empowering healthcare, increasing access to prenatal and postpartum care, and promoting maternal mental health resources.

Beyond priorities, James identified next steps to promote maternal health in Montgomery County, such as the advancement of doula-friendly hospital environments. James, who is herself a certified doula, said doulas can provide support to mothers before, during, and after the birth process, help establish a birth plan, connect mothers with healthcare resources when necessary.

James also recommended the establishment of community advisory and feedback structures, which would specifically center Black women’s experiences, noting that Black women were most affected by maternal healthcare inequities.

“Our women have been very clear about what they need, and I think we have partners across healthcare, public health and our community that really want to respond,” James said. “Now is the time to make sure that the listening actually leads to measurable and sustainable change.”

